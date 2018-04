Hama, SANA- The terrorist organizations attacked with a number of shells on Qebet al-Kurdi village in Salamiyeh countryside, causing material damage.

SANA reporter in Hama said Tuesday, that the terrorist organizations positioned in al-Sathiyat village in the southwestern countryside of Hama fired a number of shells on Qebet al-Kurdi village in Salamiyeh western countryside, causing only material damage to the properties and houses.

H. Zain/ Hazem Sabbagh