Army foils Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist attack in Hama countryside

Hama, SANA – Units of the Syrian army thwarted on Tuesday a terrorist attack by Jabhat al-Nusra on army positions in the direction of Tal Dara, Qebet al-Kurdi, and Jarjiseh village in the eastern and southern countryside of Hama province.

SANA’s correspondent said that the army units engaged in violent clash using various types of weapons with the terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra and other groups affiliated to it positioned in al-Sathiyat area after the terrorists attacked army positions in Tal Dara and Qebet al-Kurdi to the east of Hama.

The correspondent added that the army inflicted heavy losses upon the terrorists, destroying their vehicles.

In Hama’s southern countryside, the army units thwarted a terrorist attack from the direction of al-Rastan lake towards Jarjiseh village, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists.

H. Zain/ Hazem Sabbagh