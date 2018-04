Damascus, SANA – A terrorist shelling attack on the neighborhoods of al-Zahera al-Jadedeh and Bustan al-Dour in Damascus on Wednesday caused only material damage.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that terrorists from Daesh (ISIS) positioned in Yarmouk Camp targeted with two mortar shells the neighborhoods of al-Zahera al-Jadedeh and Bustan al-Dour in Damascus, causing material damage to public and private properties, but no casualties were reported.

H. Zain / Hazem Sabbagh