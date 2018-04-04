Five abductees that had been held by “Jaish al-Islam” terrorists in Douma liberated

Damascus Countryside, SANA – Five abductees that had been held by “Jaish al-Islam” terrorists in Douma in Eastern Ghouta were liberated on Wednesday, as part of the state’s efforts to liberate all the detainees held in Douma.

SANA’s correspondent said that the liberated abductees are Nadima Abdelkarim Yousef, Ali Mahmoud Rahma, Manal Sharif Mustafa, Hasna Ismail Mohammad, and Reem Ismail Maqsoud.

The five were abducted by terrorists on 11/12/2013 from Adra al-Ummalia town in Damascus Countryside along with many other civilians, with the terrorists murdering and mutilating the bodies of dozens more during that incident.

A military source said that the release of the five abductees is part of the agreement which stipulates for releasing all the abductees in Douma, and this was the main condition made by the state to approve the evacuation of terrorists and their families to Jarablos.

Shaza / Hazem Sabbagh