Update-Syrian Arab Republic delegation holds meetings with de Mistura, Vershinin and Fedotov

Vienna, SANA-Delegation of Syrian Arab Republic, headed by Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, held a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at the UN HQ in Vienna.

The meeting comes as a beginning of a new round of the intra-Syrian dialogue within the political process in Geneva.

The delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic also held two separate meetings with the Director of Middle East and North Africa Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Vershinin and the Executive Director of the UN Office in Vienna Yury Fedotov.

On Wednesday, the Special Envoy expressed optimism over the talks in Vienna which are held at “a very critical stage.”

Eight rounds of the Syrian-Syrian dialogue were held in Geneva, the last of which was concluded on Dec. 14, 2017.

