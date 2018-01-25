Update-Syrian Arab Republic delegation holds meetings with de Mistura, Vershinin and Fedotov

25 January، 2018

Vienna, SANA-Delegation of Syrian Arab Republic, headed by Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, held a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at the UN HQ in Vienna.

The meeting comes as a beginning of a new round of the intra-Syrian dialogue within the political process in Geneva.

The delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic also held two separate meetings with the Director of Middle East and North Africa Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Vershinin and the Executive Director of the UN Office in Vienna Yury Fedotov.

On Wednesday, the Special Envoy expressed optimism over the talks in Vienna which are held at “a very critical stage.”

Eight rounds of the Syrian-Syrian dialogue were held in Geneva, the last of which was concluded on Dec. 14, 2017.

Manar/Manal/Mazen

Check Also

Russian Defense Ministry calls on West to review its approach on Raqqa reconstruction

Moscow, SANA – The Russian Defense Ministry blasted west’s approach to reconstruction of Raqqa, warning …

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the softwarethemetf
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved