Iraq submits official request to participate in the 8th Astana meeting on Syria

Baghdad, SANA – Iraq announced that it has made an official request to the Russian government to invite its representatives to attend the 8th round of the Astana meeting on the crisis in Syria.

Media outlets said that the request was made by Iraq’s Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi during a meeting with Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house) International Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hadi said that the Iraq’s experience and efforts will be useful in the political settlement of the crisis in Syria, pointing to the good traditional relations between the Iraqi and Syrian peoples.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh