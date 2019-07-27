US-led coalition admits it has killed 1300 civilian in Syria and Iraq

Washington, SANA-The US-led coalition admitted it has killed more than 1300 civilian in raids it has carried out in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

The illegitimate coalition, who has claimed that it was fighting Daesh terrorists, confessed that since August 2014 until June 2019, it has carried out 34, 514 raids, killing not less than 1321 civilian, claiming it has killed them accidentally, RT quoted a statement by the coalition posted on its website.

The illegal coalition sometimes issues special data about the number of the killed innocents in its aggression on Syria and Iraq. Meanwhile, observers underline that the numbers of the killed posted by the coalition contradict the reality.

Mazen Eyon