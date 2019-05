Hama, SANA – Army units on Thursday killed many of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and members of groups affiliated to it in the northern countryside of Hama.

SANA reporter said that an army unit targeted gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the villages of al-Hweiz and Tal Hoash and the towns of Kafr Nobouda and al-Sharia in the northern countryside of Hama, killing many of the terrorists and destroying their weapons.

Rasha Milhem