Moscow: ‘White Helmets’ preparing to stage fabricated chemical attack in Idleb

Moscow, SANA-Russian Defense Ministry affirmed that the so called “White Helmets” are preparing to shoot scenes of a fabricated chemical attack.

Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said according to information received earlier from local residents in Idleb, foreign English-speaking specialists arrived in Idleb to stage a “chemical attack” using chlorine-filled missiles within two days.

“In the most populated area of Kafr Zita, preparations are being made for a group of residents brought from the north of the province to participate in the staging of an “attack” of allegedly chemical munitions and bombs, staged assistance by mimicked ‘rescuers’ from the ‘White Helmets’ and the shooting of video for distribution to the Middle East and English-language media,” he said.

