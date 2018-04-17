Angry British MPs denounce their country’s participation in aggression on Syria

London, SANA – British members in the House of Commons have expressed their contempt over their country’s participation in the US-British-French tripartite aggression on Syria, indicating that this military action is “illegal.”

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, faced angry MPs in the House of Commons who questioned why she ordered the attack on Syria and launched military action without securing the support of the Commons, as quoted by British media.

The Labor leader, Jeremy Corbyn, questioned the legality of the bombings, saying that according to the UN Charter, all actions must be either self-defense or a UN Security Council resolution, calling for a return to diplomatic work to solve the crisis in Syria

The military actions came before an investigation by OPCW experts and the diplomatic measures were not exhausted, Corbyn said

Why did not we see any bombing against Saudi’s facilities in response to the crisis in Yemen where Saudi Arabia uses widely banned cluster munitions and white phosphorus munitions in Yemen according to the reports of humanitarian organizations? Corbyn asked

Other MPs condemned their government decision to conduct a military intervention in another country without referring to the House of Commons, pointing out that their country is supporting military measures, while neglecting to develop any strategic plan to alleviate human suffering in Syria.

Emma /Mazen