Breaking News SANA reporter: Units of the Syrian Arab Army free 8 abductees who were held Inside Erbin town

New batches of civilians exit from Eastern Ghouta secured by army units

24 March، 2018

Damascus Countryside, SANA – More than 700 civilians besieged by terrorist organizations in the northern part of Eastern Ghouta exited on Saturday through the safe corridor leading to al-Wafideen Camp, which was opened by the Syrian Arab Army on February 7th.

SANA reporter from al-Wafideen Camp said that more batches of civilians continue to exit from the corridor escaping terror of the Takfiri organizations in Eastern Ghouta, where army units in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) receive them and provide them with the required aid.
The reporter pointed out that most of the exiting civilians are women and children, adding that they are being transported to make-shift centers in Damascus Countryside.
R. Milhem

