Terrorists open fire on family while leaving Harasta towards water resources corridor

Damascus Countryside, SANA- Terrorist groups on Friday opened fire on a three-member family while heading from Harasta city towards Water Resources corridor building on the international highway.

SANA reporter said that a woman and her child managed to escape from Harasta and reach the points of the Syrian Arab army on the edge of the safe corridor.

The woman said that she was accompanied by her husband and her child while trying to leave Harasta where they were shot by the terrorist groups, adding that her husband got injured so she was obliged to leave him and escape with her child.

Terrorist groups have been targeting by bullets and shells the families and persons who are trying to exit the eastern Ghouta towards safe corridors opened by the Syrian army to evacuate civilians held by terrorist in Eastern Ghouta.

Ghossoun/