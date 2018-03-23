Armed groups detonate ammunition depot in Harasta, injuring civilians and SARC volunteers

Damascus Countryside, SANA- A number of persons, including four volunteers of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), were injured on Friday when the armed groups detonated one of their ammunition depots in Harasta city.

SANA’s reporter in Harasta said that armed groups detonated an ammunition depot in the basement of a residential building in Harasta city, causing the injury of four SARC’s volunteers while they were working to complete the procedures to evacuate the second batch of militants and their families from the city.

A source at the SARC said that four volunteers were injured during their humanitarian work in the city of Harasta, calling for the protection of volunteers and to facilitate the organization’s work.

Manar/Ghossoun