One civilian martyred, five injured due to shelling attacks on Damascus, Hama and Daraa

Provinces, SANA-One civilian injured due to a shelling attack on al-Qemarieh neighborhood in the Old City in Damascus by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and affiliated groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that three shells fell in al- Qemarieh neighborhood, injuring a civilian and causing material damage to properties.

Later, the source said that a shell hit Bab Touma neighborhood, causing only material damage.

Terrorist organizations positioned in Ghouta targeted Harasta residential Suburb with four shells which caused material damage, according to a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command.

Two civilians were injured on Sunday in a rocket shell fired by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization on al-Kashef neighborhood in Daraa city.

SANA reporter said that al-Nusra terrorists positioned in Daraa al-Balad area fired a rocket shell on the residential houses in al-Kashef neighborhood, injuring two civilians, who are in critical situation, and causing material damage.

One civilian was martyred and other two were injured due to an attack with rocket shells by Jabhat al-Nusra on Asilah town in Hama’s northwestern countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that a civilian was martyred and two others were injured, one of them a woman, as a result of four rocket shells which were fired on civilians’ houses in Asilah town in Hama northern west countryside by al-Nusra groups and groups affiliated with them.

The terrorist attack on Asilah town also resulted in material damage, along with another attack on Mhardeh city which did not cause any injuries.

Maya Dayoub / Hazem Sabbagh