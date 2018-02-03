20 civilians martyred in continued Turkish aggression on Afrin

Aleppo, SANA- Forces of Turkish regime escalated aggression on Afrin area , targeting with various types of weapons the villages and towns , martyring at least 20 civilians and injuring scores of them, in new violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution no. 2401 on stopping combat activities in Syria for 30 days.

Civil sources told SANA reporter that Turkish regime forces on Thursday evening bombarded the villages of Shran, Midanki, and Haj Khalil in the western countryside of Afrin area, martyring 20 civilians, including a woman, and injuring scores of others, in addition to massive material damage to the houses.

The sources added that the number of martyrs is likely to rise as a number of civilians were severely injured.

The sources added that the humanitarian situation in the area of Afrin is getting worse due to Turkish assault on the villages.

The Turkish regime admitted that 8 Turkish soldiers were killed and 13 others were injured in aggression on Afrin area on Thursday.

The General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces announced in a statement that a total of 42 Turkish soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the Turkish aggression against Afrin area on January 20th.

Shaza/Rasha Raslan