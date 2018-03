Zagreb, SANA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed that crises in Syria and Yemen can only be resolved through political settlement.

Zarif made his remarks in a press conference with his Croatian counterpart Marija Pejcinovic Buric in Zagreb, Croatia’s capital city.

He added that the two sided discussed the situation in Syria and Yemen with stress laid on the need to reach a political solution to the crises in the two countries and rebuild them.

Shaza/Rasha Raslan