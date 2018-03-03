At least 5 civilians martyred, injured in US-led coalition airstrike on Hasaka countryside

Hasaka, SANA – The US-led international coalition warplanes targeted al-Safawi village in the southeastern countryside of Hasaka province, martyring and injuring at least 5 civilians.

Civil sources told SANA reporter that the coalition warplanes struck citizens’ houses in the village, claiming the lives of 3 civilians, including a child, and severely wounding two others.

The sources added that the coalition attack resulted in huge material damage to the citizens’ houses and private properties.

The international coalition has escalated its airstrikes against civilians in the Eastern Region over the past ten days and committed 4 massacres killing at least 69 civilians and injuring dozens in Dhahret al-Allouni, al-Sh’afeh and al-Bahra in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Shaza/Rasha Raslan