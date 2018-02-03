Military source: Terrorist organizations received instructions to use toxic chemicals in Eastern Ghouta and accuse the Syrian army

Damascus, SANA – A military source stressed Thursday it had confidential information that the terrorist organizations in the Eastern Ghouta, including Jabhat al-Nusra, Faylaq al-Rahman and Ahrar al-Sham, are fabricating a spectacle on the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Arab army.

The source told SANA that the leaders of those organizations received instructions from the US, Britain and other western states to use toxic chemicals near the front lines with the Syrian army and target civilians and accuse the Syrian State and army of this act.

It added that the General Command of Army and Armed Forces reaffirms that it has never had chemical weapons or used them and will not do.

R.Raslan/Mazen