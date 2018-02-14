Four children injured due to attacks with shells on Damascus and its Countryside

Damascus, SANA-Four children were injured and material damage was caused when the armed groups violated the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta, targeting residential areas in Damascus and its Countryside with shells.

Speaking to SANA, a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said that the armed groups fired two mortar rounds on al-Assad residential suburb in Harasta area, causing injures for four children.

Earlier, a source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that armed groups on Tuesday fired two mortar shells that hit the former Damascus International Fairground and al-Qassa area, causing only material damage.

Units of Syrian Arab Army responded to the attacks by striking the areas from where the shells were launched in Eastern Ghouta, destroying rocket launching pads, and inflicting heavy losses upon the armed groups.

