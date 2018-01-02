Army regains new villages in Hama, Idleb and Aleppo

Provinces, SANA-Units of Syrian Arab army took control of three new villages in the northeastern countryside of Hama.

SANA’s reporter said that the army units in cooperation with the popular defense groups, over the past few hours, engaged in violent clashes with Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in the besieged enclave in the northeastern countryside of Hama.

The clashes ended with regaining control of the villages of Abeen, Jeb Zreiq, Abu Khanadeq Ghanoubi and Mazra’et al-Aw, the reporter added.

The engineering units, according to the reporter, dismantled the IEDs and mines planted by Daesh in the roads, the main streets and among the citizens’ houses, while the army units consolidated their military points there and conducted intensive strikes against the remaining terrorists fled to the neighboring villages.

Idleb

Army units restored control over six new villages in the southeastern countryside of Idleb after eradicating Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in them.

Army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, carried out wide-scale operation against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the southeastern countryside of Idleb, restoring control over the villages of al-Mshirfa, al-Twihna, al-Husseinia, Tal al-Sultan, Mas’ada, Tal Kharta, Jabal al-Tawil and Tal Kalba, according to SANA’s reporter.

As a result of the operation, a number of terrorists were killed, others were injured and their weapons, equipment and dens were destroyed.

The army’s artillery directed intensive strikes on the remaining terrorists who fled from the villages.

Aleppo

Army units, in cooperation with allied forces, launched intensive operations against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in Aleppo’s southern countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that the military operations resulted in establishing control over the villages of Waseita Sharqieh and Waseita Gharbieh, al-Twiem, Tel Jeineh, al-Enaneh, Tel al-Fakhar, Tel al-Aqareb, al-Wasiteh, Um al-Karamel, al-Fakhar height, Telti al-Hassan and Atshana Gharbieh, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists’ ranks and equipment.

The army’s engineering units started sweeping operations to dismantled IEDs in the liberated villages, the reporter added.

