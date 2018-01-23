Armed groups fire 3 mortar shells on al-Wafideen Camp in Damascus Countryside

Damascus Countryside, SANA- The armed groups fired mortar shells on al-Wafideen Camp residential area in Damascus Countryside in a new violation of the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said that three mortar shells were fired by the armed groups on al-Wafideen Camp on Tuesday, causing material damages in properties.

The Camp is located near al-Rihan farms in Douma area, from which terrorist groups, most of them affiliated with the so-called “Islam Army,” carry out attacks against civilians.

SANA’s correspondent in the area said that the Syrian Arab Army responded to the attack by targeting with precision strikes the areas from which the shells were fired, destroying mortar launchers and inflicting losses upon the armed groups.

Maya Dayoub / Hazem Sabbagh