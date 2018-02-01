Israeli occupation arrests 26 Palestinians at the West Bank

Occupied al-Quds, SANA- Israeli occupation forces on Monday launched large-scale campaigns of raids and arrests, arresting 26 Palestinians in different areas at the West Bank.

Palestinian Maan News Agency said that a large number of the Israeli occupation forces stormed into Tulkarm camp, and arrested a number of Palestinians, including a child.

The occupation forces also stormed the neighborhoods in Tulkarm city and Zeita town to the north of the city and arrested many other Palestinians, according to the Agency.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinians in the cities of Salfit, Nablus and the town of al-Issawiya near occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

R. Jazaeri/ H.Zain