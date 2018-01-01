A citizen killed, three injured in mortar attacks in Damascus Countryside

Damascus Countryside/ Hama, SANA-A citizen was killed and three others were injured due to shelling attacks by armed groups on Harasta Suburb and Jaramana City in Damascus Countryside, in a new violation of the de-escalation zone agreement on Eastern Ghouta.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command told SANA that the armed groups fired 15 mortar shells on Harasta Suburb, claiming the life of a citizen, injuring two others and causing material damage to citizens’ properties.

In Jaramana City, a woman was injured when the armed groups fired a mortar round on al-Trbeh neighborhood while a second unexploded mortar shell landed in Karem al-Hadid neighborhood.

The armed groups also fired four mortar shells on the area surrounding al-Wafideen Camp, causing only material damage, according to the source.

Units of the Syrian Arab Army responded to the attacks by striking the areas from where those shells were launched in the Eastern Ghouta, destroying a number of rocket launching pads and killing and injuring members of the armed groups.

Shelling attack on Mharda power plant and a village in Hama countryside causes only material damage

Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the groups affiliated to it on Monday targeted Mharda Power Plant and Qubat al-Kurdi village in Hama Countryside with mortar and rocket shells.

SANA reporter said that 14 rocket shells fired by terrorist groups, positioned in al-Latamina town, fell on the residential neighborhoods in Mharda city and the power plant, 25 kms to the north of Hama city.

The reporter added that the attack caused material damage to the administrative building of the power plant and to some of the citizens’ houses and properties.

Meanwhile, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, positioned in al-Sathyiat area in Salamyieh western countryside, fired 9 mortar shells on the citizens’ houses in the village of Qubat al-Kurdi, causing material damage to the citizens’ properties.

In a response to the attacks, army units conducted concentrated and precise bombardments on the areas from which the shells had been fired in Hama northern and northeastern countryside, destroying a large number of shells launching pads and inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists.

