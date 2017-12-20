Legal status of 121 persons from Homs countryside settled

Homs, SANA- 121 persons from Homs northern countryside have had their legal status settled on Wednesday in framework of the local reconciliations, according to SANA’s reporter in Homs.

The reporter said that the individuals in question are from the areas of al-Rastan, Talbiseh, Palmyra, al-Qseir, Talkalakh, al-Hosn, and some of the neighborhoods of Homs city, and that they turned themselves in and handed over their weapons, pledging not to take part in any action that could affect the security of the country or the safety of citizens.

On November 8th, scores of locals from Homs northern countryside had their legal status settled.

Shaza/R. Jazaeri