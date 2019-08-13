Army carries out concentrated operations against al-Nusra terrorists in Idleb and Hama

Idleb/Hama, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units on Tuesday continued their operations against terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra and groups affiliated to them in the northern countryside of Hama and the southern countryside of Idleb.

SANA’s reporter said army units operating in the area of Sekik village and Sekik hill engaged in violent clashes with terrorist groups in Tarie hill which is located between al-Tamania town in Idleb countryside and Morek in Hama countryside, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and equipment.

The reporter said the clashes were accompanied by concentrated artillery and rocket strikes on terrorists’ movements and supply routes in the surroundings of al-Tamania, cutting off support sent to the terrorists who are fleeing towards Khan Sheikhoun, one of the biggest terrorist strongholds in Idlebs southern countryside.

The reporter added that army engineering units completed canvassing operations in Sekik village and Sekik hill which were liberated two days ago.

In Hama’s northern countryside, army units targeted with concentrated artillery and rocket fire positions of al-Nusra and al-Izza Brigades terrorists in Kafr Zeta and al-Latamneh, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their hideouts, rocket launchers, and equipment.

Hazem Sabbagh