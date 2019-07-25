Washington blocks UN draft statement condemning demolition of Palestinians’ homes

New York, SANA- The US has blocked a draft statement at the Security Council that condemns the demolition of the Palestinians homes at Wadi al-Hummus in occupied Jerusalem by the Israeli occupation authorities.

UN diplomats were quoted by Reuters Agency as saying that the US had informed other member states at the Security Council that it can’t agree on the draft statement.

They indicated that a revised and watered-down version of the statement was circulated. This too was rejected by the US.

Last Monday, the Israeli occupation authorities started to demolish Palestinians’ houses in Wadi al-Hummus area in occupied Jerusalem in a process which is considered the widest of its kind since the year 1967 as it targeted more than 100 apartments in the beginning to end with demolishing about 225 apartments.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri