Israeli occupation attacks with live rounds and gas grenades participants in a sit-in Majdal Shams

Occupied Syrian Golan, SANA – Forces of the Israeli occupation attacked with live rounds and gas grenades participants in a sit-in held on Tuesday in Majdal Shams town in the occupied Syrian Golan in rejection of the so-called “local councils elections.”

SANA’s correspondent in Quneutra said that the Israeli occupation forces fired live rounds and gas grenades at the people of Majdal Shams who were protesting the “elections” and tried to disperse them by force, in addition to arresting a number of locals.

The correspondent said that the Israeli attack has left a number of locals injured, with some elderly people, women, and children suffering from asphyxia due to the use of gas, smoke, and flash grenades by the occupation forces.

The correspondent said the locals stood up to the Israeli occupation forces that attacked the sit-in location, adding that a landmine planted by the occupation forces in one of the surrounding hills went off.

Since morning, Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan have held a sit-in in front of the secondary school in the occupied town of Majdal Shams to express rejection of holding the “local councils elections” which are scheduled for today, and which the Israeli occupation is trying to impose on the locals.

In a statement issued on Monday, Syrians in the occupied village of Baqaatha affirmed that they are against the Zionist measures which aim at Judaizing the occupied Golan and obliterating its Arab identity. They also affirmed their adherence their homeland and to their Syrian Arab identity.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri / Hazem Sabbagh