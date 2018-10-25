Defense Minister: Armed Forces always ready to shoulder responsibility in restoring safety and stability to Syria

Damascus, SANA-Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Armed Forces, Defense Minister Major Gen. Ali Abdullah Ayoub said that the armed forces are always ready to shoulder responsibility in restoring safety and security over Syria.

Ayoub’s remarks came during the People Assembly’s 15 session of the 8th ordinary round, chaired by Speaker Hamoudeh Sabbagh on Thursday.

Ayoub reiterated that the Syrian state will deal with the remaining areas which US is still betting on, either by local reconciliations or by the Syrian army operations.

Ayoub clarified that Idleb province is a Syrian territory and it will return to the Syrian state, stressing that Syria considers the US and British presence on its territory illegal and a violation of the sovereignty of an independent country and a UN member.

He pointed out that Washington has been losing its cards in Syria after most areas in Homs, Aleppo, Deir Ezzor, Eastern Ghouta, Darra and Quneitra , had been liberated from terrorism and returned to Syria’s sovereignty.

The Defense Minister saluted the martyrs who sacrificed their souls for the homeland, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.

Shaza/Manal