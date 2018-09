Lattakia, SANA – Terrorist groups on Wednesday attacked with rockets a number of villages in the northern countryside of Lattakia province, causing material damage.

SANA reporter stated that terrorist groups situated in Idleb countryside fired two Grad rockets towards Sqoubin and al-Qanjarah village in northeastern countryside of Lattakia.

He noted that the rockets fell in agricultural areas, causing minor material damage to the site.

R.Raslan/Mazen