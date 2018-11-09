Guarantor states, de Mistura discuss situation in Syria

Geneva, SANA – Representatives of guarantor states (Russia, Iran and Turkey) of the Astana process started on Tuesday consultations in Geneva with the UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura on the latest developments in Syria.

According to Russian news agency Sputnik, the Russian President’s Special Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin are representing the Russian side in the talks.

On Monday, the guarantor states held bilateral preparatory meetings with de Mistura.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh