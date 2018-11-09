Army hunts down al-Nusra terrorists in Hama, advances in Sweida countryside

Provinces, SANA –Units of the Syrian Arab Army carried out operations against dens of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the northern countryside of Hama, inflicting heavy losses upon them in personnel and equipment.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that an army unit targeted a den for a terrorist group on the outskirts of Qalaat al-Madiq area, killing and injuring all of its members.

Terrorist Mohamed Ziad Abdullah was identified among the killed terrorists.

Also, rocket launching pads were destroyed due to the military operations in al-Latamina town, about 35 km to the north of Hama city.

Sweida

Fires of Army’s air force and artillery on Tuesday targeted Daesh terrorists’ hideouts in Toloul al-Safa area in eastern Badyia in the countryside of Sweida.

SANA reporter in Sweida said that army units in coincidence with the air strikes and artillery bombardments continued advance in al-Jarf al-Sakhri area neighboring Toloul al-Safa amidst fierce clashes, killing or injuring scores of Daesh terrorists.

English Bulletin