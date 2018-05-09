Moscow: Fight against terrorists in Syria will continue until eliminating them totally

Moscow, SANA- Spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova affirmed that fighting terrorists in Syria, especially in the province of Idleb, will continue until the total elimination of them, calling on Western countries not to obstruct the process by sending conflicting signals.

Zakharova, commenting on Russian air force raids on positions of Jabhat al-Nusra in Idleb, said that “Moscow will act in the same way in the future as well.”

She added in a commentary posted on Russian Foreign Ministry website that Russian warplanes hit targets in Idleb that went directly to those who organized and carried out drone attacks against the Russian airfield of Hmeimim airbase.

Zakharova affirmed that all comments were made by the Russian Defense Ministry that the Russian side will act in the same manner in the future as well.

She pointed out to the need for removing the overall threat in northwestern Syria, saying it is impossible to have peace in the existence of terrorists.

Manar/Mazen