Army destroys Daesh position in al-Safa hills in Sweida Badyia

Sweida, SANA- An army unit on Monday destroyed a position and a machinegun-equipped vehicle belonging to Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in the surroundings of Khirbet al-Hawi in the area of al-Safa hills in Sweida eastern countryside.

SANA reporter said that army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, continued to tighten the noose on Daesh-affiliated terrorist groups in the area of al-Safa hills.

The reporter added that army units engaged in sporadic clashes with terrorist groups in the surroundings of Abu Ghanem hill in parallel with carrying out bombardments and strikes by the army air force against their fortified dens and infiltration axes on the outskirts of the hills.

R. Jazaeri/