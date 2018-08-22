Army continues operations against Daesh terrorists in Sweida countryside, many terrorists killed

Sweida, SANA- Army units continued to consolidate their spread and advance in all the lines in al-Safaa Hills areas in the eastern countryside of Sweida Province amidst fierce clashes with Daesh terrorists on the lines of Tal Ghanem, Um Marzakh, Qbr al-Sheikh Hussein and near the water pools.

SANA reporter said that the army units targeted the movements and fortifications of the terrorists, killing or injuring many of them and destroying their weapons.

The reporter pointed out that the army units had fixed their points in the restored areas and are advancing in a tactical manner that fits the rugged areas as they are dealing with the terrorist snipers spread there.

R. Millhem