Two martyred, 6 injured in terrorist shelling attack in Aleppo

Aleppo, SANA- Two civilians were martyred on Monday and 6 others were injured in a terrorist attack with two shells on al-Hamadanieh neighborhood and the 3000 Apartments Project in Aleppo City.

SANA reporter in Aleppo said that terrorist groups, positioned in al-Rashidin area to the southwest of Aleppo city, fired shells on the residential neighborhoods of al-Hamadanieh and the 3000 Apartments Project as two civilians were martyred and 6 others were injured.

The reporter added that an army unit retaliated through targeting the areas from which the shells were fired with precise strikes, destroying fortified positions of the terrorists and shells launching pads.

R. Jazaeri/Ghossoun