Kazakh foreign Ministry: All parties confirm participation in 9th round of Astana talks on Syria

Astana, SANA- Kazakh foreign Ministry announced Saturday that all parties of Astana process confirmed their participation in 9th round of Astana talks on Syria scheduled to be held this week at the Kazakh capital of Astana.

RT website quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement that delegations of the guarantor states (Russia, Iran and Turkey), in addition to the Syrian Government delegation and the “opposition” delegation will participate in the 9th Astana meeting on Syria.

The statement added that the UN delegation, headed by the UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura, and a Jordanian delegation will take part in the meeting as observers.

Last Wednesday, the Ministry announced that a new round of talks on Syria slated for May 14-15 in Astana.

