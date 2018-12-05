Preparations to evacuate new batch of terrorists from Homs and Hama countryside started  

Homs, SANA- Measures to evacuate fourth batch of terrorists and their families from Hama southern countryside and Homs northern countryside to northern Syria started on Saturday paving the way for declaring the area free of terrorism and for the entrance of the Syrian Arab army to it and the return of state institutions.

SANA reporter said that tens of buses in the morning entered from the road of Homs-Talbisa to al-Rastan to evacuate a number of terrorists who reject the settlement along with their families and to transport them to al-Rastan Bridge to be later transported as a one batch to Idleb countryside.

The reporter added that another passage was opened through al-Rumaila village to evacuate a group of terrorists along with their families from the areas of al-Qantara and the southwestern countryside of Salamyieh with the aim of accelerating the process of evacuating terrorists from the area.

A number of buses entered through the new passage and they reached the village of Ezzedin where the preparation of buses started to evacuate them later.

The reporter indicated that the process of evacuating terrorists will continue over the coming days till ending the presence of terrorists completely from the northern and southern countryside of Homs in implementation of the agreement reached earlier this month.

The agreement provides for the evacuation of all terrorists who reject the settlement along with their families after handing over their arms and the settlement of cases of those who are willing to stay.

The agreement also stipulates for the entrance of the army and the return of the state institutions to the area, in addition to opening the international highway of Homs-Hama and securing it by army units.

The reporter said that technical and service workshops are continuing their work in rehabilitating the international highway of Homs-Hama after finishing the evacuation of terrorists and their families from the area.

R. Jazaeri/ H. Zain