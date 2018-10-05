Bogdanov: Russia concerned over Israeli aggression on Syria

10 May، 2018

Moscow, SANA- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov expressed Moscow’s concern over the Israeli aggression on Syria last night.

Bogdanov was quoted by Sputnik as saying on the sidelines of the international economic summit ‘Kazan Summit’ “this worries everyone,” indicating that Moscow has” contacts with all parties and it calls for self-restraint.”

Last night, the Syrian air defenses repelled an Israeli missile aggression on the Syrian territories, and destroyed scores of missiles.

R. Jazaeri/Ghossoun

