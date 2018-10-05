Evacuation of terrorists from Yalda, Babila and Beit Sahem continued

Damascus Countryside, SANA- Preparing new batch of buses to transport terrorists from the towns of Beit Sahem, Babila and Yalda in southern Damascus to northern Syria started on Thursday morning.

SANA reporter said that the process of evacuating terrorists, who reject the settlement agreement, along with their families from Yalda, Babila and Beit Sahem towns in southern Damascus is continued.

The buses will transport the seventh batch to northern Syria in coincidence with the military operation carried out by army units on the northern outskirts of al-Hajar al-Aswad paving the way for declaring the area free of terrorism.

The reporter added that after finishing the evacuation of terrorists and their families, the legal status of those who are willing to stay will be settled after handing over their arms and later the state institutions will return to the towns to provide services to the citizens.

R. Jazaeri/ Ghossoun