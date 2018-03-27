Syria, DPRK discuss joint parliamentary relations

Damascus, SANA- Deputy Speaker of the People’s Assembly Najdat Anzour, who is head of the Syrian delegation participating in the 138th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly discussed on Monday with head of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea delegation Ri Jong Hyok cooperation between Syria and DPRK in a way that serves bilateral relations and contributes to the consolidation of friendship.

The People’s Assembly’s delegation discussed with participants in the meeting the item on not changing the legal status of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as an occupied city.

Speaking to participants in the IPU Assembly meetings, the Syrian MP Abdul-Rahaman Azkahi said that the main reasons behind the Syrian citizens’ migration are the crimes of terrorist organizations such as Jabhat al-Nusra and Daesh (ISIS) which are supported by regional and western countries.

Shaza/Manal