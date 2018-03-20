Exit of locals from Ghouta continues, army secures them

Damascus Countryside, SANA- The exit of the civilians who were besieged by the terrorist organizations in Ghouta to use them as human shields continued through the safe corridors established by the Syrian Arab Army.

Units of the Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) personnel, secured the exit of the families and provided them with necessary needs and facilitations.

SANA correspondent to eastern Ghouta said that the evacuated people, among them women, children patients and elderly people, were received by the army units and the SARC personnel and provided with their necessary needs of water and foodstuffs in preparation to relocate them in the well-equipped makeshift centers.

A number of the evacuated locals called upon the army to hit terrorists with an iron fist and eradicate them.

