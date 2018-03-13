Civilian martyred, three injured due to terrorist attacks with shells on Damascus and its Countryside

Damascus, SANA- A civilian martyred and two others were injured on Tuesday due to terrorist attacks with shells on residential neighborhoods in Damascus and its Countryside.

A source at Damascus Police Command said to SANA that a civilian martyred and another two injured due to shelling attack on Bab Sharqi and al-Zablatani neighborhoods.

Another shell fell on a house in Esh al-Warwar neighborhood causing material damage, said the source.

Four other shells fell on civilians’ houses in Jaramana, injuring a civilian and causing material damage, according to a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command.

Terrorist organizations fired ten shells on Harasta residential suburb causing material damage, the source added.

Maya Dayoub/ Manar al-Farieh