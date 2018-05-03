Mass grave of 8 martyrs discovered in Raqqa countryside

Raqqa, SANA- A Syrian Arab Army unit, in cooperation with authorities, discovered Sunday a mass grave in Raqqa western countryside which includes the bodies of eight of military and civilian martyrs who were executed by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists when they were seizing the area.

Upon information provided by a number of families who returned to their villages in Raqqa countryside about a mass grave near Ramthan town in western countryside of the city, authorities headed to the site and after initial investigation, the evidence that indicate the existence of the bodies were found, SANA reporter said.

The reporter added that the civil defense teams then started to pull out the bodies.

A civil defense official said that the bodies of eight martyrs have been pulled out of the mass grave and transported to the Military Hospital in Aleppo for identification and other legal procedures.

H. Zain/