Zakharova: Large-scale counter terrorism military operation in Ghouta “inevitable”

Moscow, SANA – Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the large-scale military operation against the terrorist organizations in Ghouta has become necessary and inevitable as the terrorists continue to bombard Damascus city and cause civilian casualties on a daily basis.

In a press conference on Friday, Zakharova said that the armed terrorist organizations’ shelling of Damascus continues and innocent people are being killed every day, stressing that “Provocation on the part of terrorists has made the ground counter-terrorism operation in Eastern Ghouta with the support of Russian Air Force necessary and inevitable.

She underlined Russia’s efforts to implement the UN Security Council Resolution No.2401 which demands a cessation of hostilities in Syria.

The Russian spokeswomen noted that the US-led international coalition has demolished the entire city of Raqqa by air and artillery strikes and committed a massacre against civilians using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs, adding that the illegal US presence in Raqqa prevent the Syrian authorities, civil society or humanitarian organizations from reaching the city and all calls to open humanitarian corridors to deliver assistance materials have been ignored.

Zakharova said that civilians in Raqqa urgently need humanitarian assistance, renewing Russia’s calls for access to the city and conduct a real assessment of what is going on there in accordance with the UNSC Resolution No.2401 which urges all parties to help deliver humanitarian aid to all those in need in Syria.

She confirmed that the allegations on the use of chemical weapons in Ghouta are false and fabricated, saying that there was no convincing evidence of the use of chemical weapons by Damascus.

Manar al-Freih/ Rasha Raslan