Three children injured due to terrorist attacks with shells on Damascus,its Countryside

Damascus, SANA- Three children were injured on Friday due to terrorist attacks with shells on Barzeh neighborhood in Damascus and al-Assad residential Suburb in its Countryside.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command told SANA that three children were injured as a result of firing ten shells by the terrorist organizations positioned in Ghouta on al-Assad residential Suburb.

Earlier, the source said that ten shells hit al-Assad residential Suburb, causing only material damage.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that terrorists positioned in Ghouta targeted with a shell Barzeh neighborhood, causing material damage to properties.

Manar al-Freih