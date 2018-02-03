For third day in a row, terrorist organizations prevent civilians to exit from Ghouta

Damascus Countryside, SANA- At 09:00 am in the morning a truce started to allow the civilians to exit from Ghouta and this came after the terrorist organizations over the past two days have prevented any civilian from exiting.

SANA’s reporter at al-Wafideen Camp said that a number of ambulances and public transportation cars have been waiting since 09:00 am near the assigned crossing point to transport the civilians who exit from the Ghouta to the temporary housing shelter in al-Dwair.

The reporter added that for the third day in a row, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and the groups affiliated to it have prevented the civilians to exit from Ghouta to continue to use them as human shields.

Earlier, terrorist organizations targeted the safe corridor with a number of shells during the period of the truce between 09:00 a.m. and 02:00 p.m., and they fired 40 shells on al-Assad residential suburb in Harasta and on Jaramana city in Damascus Countryside, leaving two civilians injured and causing material damage to the houses and properties.

