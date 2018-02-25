Russian, Swedish foreign ministers discuss process of settling crisis in Syria

24 February، 2018

Moscow, SANA- Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and Swedish counterpart, Margot Wallstrom, have discussed issues pertaining to settling the crisis in Syria.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday that the two foreign ministers, during a phone call  requested by Sweden side, shared views on political settlement of the crisis in Syria in the context of debates at the United Nations Security Council concerning  a draft resolution ordering a 30-day ceasefire across Syria.

The Security Council has been witnessing intensive consultations among its 15 members for reaching a consensus formula for a draft resolution submitted by Sweden and Kuwait on the cessation of hostilities in Syria.

Earlier, Lavrov confirmed that the draft resolution does not contain guarantees to stop shelling residential neighborhoods in Damascus by the terrorists positioned in eastern Ghouta.

He said that for the draft resolution to be effective, Russia proposed a formula containing guarantees by  the countries that back those terrorists.

According to UN sources, Western countries insist on formulas that protect terrorists and not help the population taken by terrorists as human shields.

Ghossoun/

 

 

 

Check Also

Security Council adopts resolution calling for cessation of combat activities in Syria

New York, SANA – The Security Council adopted unanimously a resolution calling for cessation of …

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the softwarethemetf
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved