Aleppo, SANA- Some 150 wanted persons from Manbij and its surroundings in the eastern countryside of Aleppo have had their legal status settled on Thursday in the frame work of local reconciliations.

SANA’s reporter in Aleppo said that the legal status of the wanted persons have been settled after they turned themselves in along with their weapons to authorities and pledged to not get involved in any act that affects the security of the homeland.

Maya Dayoub/ Manar al-Freih