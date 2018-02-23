Three civlians killed, 22 others injured due to attacks with shells in Damascus and its Countryside

Damascus, SANA- Three civilians, two children among them, were killed and 28 other citizens were injured, six of them are children, when the armed groups fired shells on Damascus and its Countryside in a new violation of the de-escalation zone agreement in Eastern Ghouta.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that armed groups positioned in Eastern Ghouta fired on Thursday a mortar shell on Barzeh neighborhood, killing a child and injuring six civilians.

Six other citizens were injured and a material damage was caused due to mortar shells fired by the armed groups on al-Qamariyah neighborhood, Bab Touma, al-Baramkeh and Aleppo Street, the source added.

A source at Damascus Countryside Police Command said that the armed groups fired six rounds on Jaramana area, killing a civilian and causing material damage to the houses and properties.

Later, the source said that a child was killed and ten others were injured due to an attack with eight shells on al-Wafideen Camp, adding that ten other shells were landed in the vicinity of Harasta residential suburb.

A source at Damascus police command told SANA that three civilians were injured due to a shell launched by armed groups fell on Al-Yaman Street in Baramkeh neighborhood and another on al-Zablatani area causing material damage.

The source added that three civilians were injured in al-Tijara area as a result of the landing of two shells fired by armed groups.

Units of the Syrian Arab Army have responded to the attacks by conducting precise strikes against the areas from which the shells were launched , destroying a number of rocket launching pads and fortified positions and inflicting heavy losses upon the armed groups.

