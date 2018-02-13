Armed groups target Damascus, its Countryside, and Daraa with shells, damaging Ibn Sina Hospital

Damascus/Daraa, SANA – Material damage was caused on Monday due to shelling attacks by armed groups on Damascus and its Countryside in a new violation of the de-escalation zone in Eastern Ghouta.

Speaking to SANA, a source at Damascus Police Command said that the armed groups fired a rocket shell on the Clinics Complex in the southern part of Damascus city, causing material damage in the vicinity of the building.

Three other shells were fired by the armed groups and landed in the area surrounding Ibn Sina Hospital in Adra area in Damascus Countryside, resulting in material damage in the place, according to a source at Damascus Countryside Police Command.

SANA’s reporter said that units of the Syrian Arab Army have responded with to the attacks by targeting the areas from which the shells were launched in the depth of Eastern Ghouta, destroying rocket launchers and fortified positions in addition to inflicting losses upon the armed groups.

Meanwhile in Daraa, material damage was caused when the armed groups positioned in some of the neighborhoods of Daraa al-Balad fired two rocket shells on Daraa al-Mahata and Shamal al-Khat neighborhoods.

Manar al-Freih / Hazem Sabbagh